The funeral of a former Peterborough Cathedral Canon will take place later this month.

Reverend Canon Jack Higham died earlier this year aged 85 while walking up a Scottish peak. Mr Higham was a residentiary canon at the cathedral for 20 years before moving to Nottingham with his wife Pat, and taught art and architecture at City College Peterborough.

His funeral will take place at Peterborough Cathedral on November 25 at 3.30pm. All who knew him are invited.