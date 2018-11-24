Former BBC broadcaster launches Peterborough video show to 'give city a voice'

A former BBC broadcaster has launched his own Peterborough video show to "give the city a voice".

PBC (The Peterborough Broadcasting Company) is hosted by Paul Stainton, formerly of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Paul Stainton

Paul stated the show aims to be "a voice for the city, showcasing everything that is good and highlighting the many positives".

He said: “I have lived and/or worked in this city since 1989 and it deserves to have a voice. Traditional media (the PT excluded) having vacated Peterborough, which is now just an afterthought in their broadcasting - we think the city deserves a real, local voice.

"From the thousands of people who still follow me on social media I know that there is a frustration with the status quo and I still get messages constantly about it.

"Peterborough is one of the fastest growing places in the country with amazing stories and amazing people that deserve to be recognised and shouted about.”

As part of the PBC platform Paul will be producing and presenting a monthly video show which will focus on local issues and local people.

It will be filmed at a different local venue every month and will include filmed segments on the streets of Peterborough which, Paul says, will be topical, light-hearted and positive.

He added: “We are a small band of people with an idea, born out of frustration, who want to see the city celebrated and showcased in a positive way. We have no funding behind us, no machine or big business to fall back, only the goodwill of volunteers and a passion for the city. Who knows how far we can go and what we can achieve.

"If people want to help in any way and be part of this then please get in touch – the more the merrier, I really want this to be something that is driven, built and enjoyed by the people of this city.”

The first ‘Paul Stainton Video Thingy’ can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbATQCah5Vc#action=share.