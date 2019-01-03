Forgetful Peterborough visitors forget canoe at city hotel

Thousands of pounds of share certificates, a book of celebrity autographs and even a canoe were left behind by visitors to Peterborough Travelodges in 2018.

The strange - and normally memorable items - were forgotten at the city centre, Alwalton and Eye Green branches.

Other things forgotten in the city included a horse box and a cinema projector.

Across the country, the hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful pet owners. One animal lover staying at Brighton Seafront Travelodge for a summer break left behind their Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit. One fashionista forgot her three Butterfly Tail Fish called Kim, Kourtney and Khloe who travel with her as they inspire her fashion designs at London Covent Garden Travelodge. Also a cat show enthusiast was so over joyed that her two Persian cats called Moet and Chandon won best of show that she forgot them at Swindon Central Travelodge.

A royal enthusiast from Houston, USA staying at the company’s new Travelodge Plus hotel, London City Travelodge had to make a return journey from Heathrow airport and purchase a new airline ticket when she left behind her much treasured Megan Markle replica wedding dress.

During the last 12 months, Travelodge hotel staff has also found a number of items belonging to forgetful performers. Joseph’s Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat was discovered at Bath City Centre Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager danced to the actor’s rescue and personally took the coat to the theatre in time for the curtain call. It was touch and go when a cheerleading team forgot their case of pom poms at Manchester Arena Travelodge ahead of competing at the UK National Cheerleading Championships. The hotel reception team managed to save the day and ensure the team had their pom poms in time to attack the crowd.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels. This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts cheque book and a 21 year old lucky penny belonging to a CEO. When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast & furious world. Where time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

The top 10 most forgotten things at Travelodges are:

Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

Tablets

Mobile phones

Business papers / notepads / presentations

Teddy Bears

Toiletry bags with contents

Drones

Pyjamas

Socks and ties

Books

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s Charity Partner.