Footy fan strips naked outside Cambridgeshire pub after England World Cup penalties win against Colombia

A video of a football fan streaking outside a Cambridgeshire pub after England's penalties victory over Colombia has gone viral.

The over-excited supporter can be seen standing in the middle of the road with his trousers round his ankles, exposing himself while cars pass by just feet away.

By-standers scream with laughter as the man waves two St George's flag-emblazoned hats in the air, shouting and grabbing his genitalia.

The scene unfolded outside the Coachmaker's Arms in March, in the minutes after England's tense penalty shoot-out against Colombia on Tuesday night.

After Harry Kane's penalty put England ahead early in the second half, a Colombia corner brought them the equaliser in the 93rd minute.

And when no winning goal materialised in extra time, fans were felt fearing that history would repeat itself as the game went to penalties.

But after a superb save from Jordan Pickford, a cool spot-kick from Eric Dier gave England the 4-3 penalties victory, sending punters in the bar wild.

Landlady Maria Fance said that celebrations in the packed pub had started to spill out onto the street when she noticed the overzealous celebration.

She said: "Everyone was cheering then we looked outside and there was a man out there.

"He was just shouting and screaming then he took his clothes off and ran into the road.

"He had a couple of England hats and he was chucking them up in the air."

The 47-year-old publican, who has run the business for two-and-a-half years, said she had never seen anything like it.

She added: "Everyone came out of the pub to watch it. They were laughing their heads off. They thought it was hilarious.

"I thought he might get completely naked but he didn't."