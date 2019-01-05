Footballers hand over presents at Peterborough City Hospital

Young footballers took a break from the pitch to pass on some festive joy at Peterborough City Hospital.

Teenagers from the One Touch Football Academy and Education Scholarship group took presents to children on the Amazon Ward at the hospital.

The academy, which offers 16 and 17 year-old school leavers a chance to get an academic qualification while continuing full time football training at The Grange in Netherton, handed out the gifts before the big day. Director Glenn Vaughan said: “The players spent time with children, opening the presents and playing games. They were complemented on their behaviour and mannerisms, which was nice to hear. It was an emotional experience for a lot of them.” For details about the academy, visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk