Football match to raise money for young daughter after dad’s unexpected death

A charity football match will raise money for the young daughter of a dad who recently passed away.

The match is in memory of youth worker Anthony Todd who died on Monday aged just 34, with donations to be spent on his funeral and to support his three-year-old daughter Isla.

The poster for the football match in tribute to Anthony Todd

Anthony grew up in Westwood but was living in Yaxley at the time of his unexpected death.

Many tributes have already been paid to him on Facebook.

Anthony fitted kitchens and bathrooms at the time of his death. Previously, he was a youth worker who worked at Peterborough City Council and, aged 20, was one of 12 members of the Unity Youth Crew, a group of young men brought together to promote racial harmony in Peterborough.

When the announcement was made back in 2004, Anthony said he was invited to join the project because he was a “confident black youth”.

At the time Anthony was working with youngsters at The Grange and Spinney Hill youth clubs in Westwood.

The project drew international recognition and was even showcased at a European Union ministers conference.

The football match is taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28) at In2itive Park, Leading Drove, Yaxley from 3pm until 5pm, with people arriving from 1.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to come and watch.

Anthony’s funeral is on Thursday, June 14 from 10am at Peterborough Crematorium. People who knew him are invited to attend.