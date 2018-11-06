Foot-long mammoth’s tooth found in Cambridgeshire gravel pit

Have your say

A one foot mammoth’s tooth thought to be 250,000 years old was found by workers at a gravel pit.

The gigantic object was discovered along with a woolly rhino’s neck bone.

The mammoth tooth found by palaeontologist Jamie Jordan. Photo: SWNS

Palaeontologist Jamie Jordan went to identify the fossils after they were found at an undisclosed site in Cambridgeshire on October 22.

While at the site, Jamie came across another partial mammoth tooth.

He said: “It’s very unusual to come across mammoth bones like that, especially a fully intact tooth.

“It’s so well preserved. You just never know what you’re going to find and when you get something like this, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Jamie took the Ice Age fossils - thought to be 250,000 years old - back to his museum Fossils Galore in March, Fenland.

The rare objects have been cleaned up and preserved.

Once fully recorded they will be going on public display in the museum.

Jamie said: “To find a specimen like this is quite rare, although a number of bones were uncovered last month where work is ongoing along the A14.”

Last year, the palaeontologist found a complete skeleton of an iguanodon - a type of dinosaur - at a quarry in Surrey.