Food poverty in Peterborough reduced from community fridge

A new community fridge is helping to reduce food poverty.

The fridge was donated by Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) to Open Door Baptist Church in Harris Street.

Carol Knight, one of the church ministers, pictured (right) with volunteer June McSparron, said: “It has been the most amazing thing that has happened to me in my five years here. It’s absolutely amazing the amount of people from every nationality in Millfield coming here. Some have come in and wanted to chat so we’ve had the kettle on. It’s not just helping with food poverty but loneliness and community cohesion.”

Healthy food for the fridge is being delivered by Cocoa Fowler of Food For Nought. More donations of food, and volunteers, would be welcomed by the church, which also holds a meal every Friday for the lonely and vulnerable.