Flying Scotsman to return to Peterborough

Iconic engine The Flying Scotsman will return to Peterborough for public running later this year, it has been revealed.

The famous locomotive will once again run at Nene Valley Railway. The dates for the visit have not been announced yet, but Nene Valley Railway said it would be in late summer or autumn.

The locomotive will be in public service for 3 running days, and the attraction is also planning ‘static display’ days to allow enthusiasts the chance to get up close with the Scotsman.

Along with the normal rides in carriages behind the Scotsman, Nene Valley Railway are planning a number of special treats - the Popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will be operating hauled by the locomotive and a evening Dining train will be operating offering a full three course meal.

Details of when the Scotsman will be returning to Nene Valley Railway, and how to get hold of tickets, will be announced later this year.

The loco made a successful visit to Nene Valley Railway in 2018, with tickets selling out when they went on sale.

The engine came to Peterborough after it broke down in the city in 2017. It was taken to Nene Valley Railway for repairs to the axles.

For more information visit www.nvr.org.uk