Flying Scotsman tickets for Peterborough visit will not go on sale until technical problems are fixed

Tickets for the Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough will not go on sale until technical problems on the website have been resolved.

The tickets were due to go on sale on the Nene Valley Railway's website yesterday - however the website was unable to cope with the demand, and crashed.

The Flying Scotsman in Peterborough

It is not known when the tickets will go on sale - but an announcement will be made ahead of restart of sale.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: "Essentially, despite assurances from our providers that their system could cope with the predicted demand for the Flying Scotsman tickets when bookings opened at 10 am yesterday this proved not to be so and the system repeatedly crashed under the volume of traffic.

"After repeated attempts to get the system working satisfactorily we took the difficult decision at just past 3pm yesterday to suspend all Flying Scotsman ticket sales until the problems have been resolved to our satisfaction.

"Following a difficult day we can't praise our volunteers enough for their gallant efforts in trying to deal with the literally hundred's of 'phone calls and social media messages .

Additionally, although this matter was out of our control we still can't apologise to our frustrated customers enough, and ask for their continued forbearance while we sort this issue out.

"We will advise all in good time when the ticket and booking problems are fixed and ask all to watch our Facebook, twitter and web pages for news.

"There is some good news.. We are pleased to confirm that despite the melee we still have some 70 percent capacity left.

"We note also that those who have successfully booked, have not yet received confirmation e-mails, this is a pressing matter and is being dealt with urgently."

The locomotive will be in public service on September 29 and 30 and October 1 at Nene Valley Railway as part of a nationwide tour.

Tickets for one round trip cost:

*Adults/Seniors £25.00

*Children £ £13.00 (3 to 16 years)