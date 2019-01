Steam fans were given a treat in Peterborough as The Flying Scotsman ran through the city today.

The iconic engine was travelling north up the East Coast Mainline this morning, stopping at Peterborough for a few minutes on the journey just after 10.30am.

Flying Scotsman passes through Peterborough EMN-191101-140905009

The Flying Scotsman is no stranger to rail enthusiasts in the city, having visited Nene Valley Railway last year, after it broke down in Peterborough, and needed repairs at the attraction.