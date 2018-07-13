Fly-tipped rubbish in Peterborough set on fire by arsonists

Have your say

Fly-tipped rubbish in Peterborough was set on fire by arsonists.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were sent to near the A16/A47, close to the Household Recycling Centre in Dogsthorpe, at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

Firefighters tackling the fire after the arson attack

RELATED: Seven ton vans full of rubbish dumped in city

The firefighters tackled the fire which had started with household rubbish before spreading to nearby trees.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Please dispose of your waste responsibly.”

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.