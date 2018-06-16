Flowers and rhymes at church festival at Baston.

Baston Church’s festival takes place from June 22 to 24, and the theme this year is “Flowers and Rhymes”.

Visitors are invited to work out the titles of nursery rhymes depicted by the flower arrangements displayed in the charming village church of St John the Baptist in Church Street.

A collection of photos of “Old Baston” will also be on show.

As well as games, competitions and a raffle, refreshments, light lunches and cakes will be on sale. Admission is free with donations invited towards the maintenance and development of facilities in the church.

The church will be open on Friday from 2pm- 7pm, then on Saturday and Sunday between 10 am and 4pm. The festival concludes with “Songs of Praise” at 6pm on the Sunday (24th).