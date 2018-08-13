Flooding causes disruption to Peterborough services after heavy rain

Have your say

Dogsthorpe Household Recycling centre in Peterborough has been forced to close due to flooding this afternoon.

Torrential rain this afternoon has meant the centre is not able to operate at present.

Staff at the centre hope to be able to reopen it later today.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Peterborough was issued by the Met Office earlier today.

UPDATE: The Household Recycling Centre at Dogsthorpe has now reopened.