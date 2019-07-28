Flood warning for River Welland could affect homes in Peterborough

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Welland with particular concern for the ‘northern area of Peterborough’.

The Environemnt Agency issued a flood warning, which indicates flooding is expected - immediate action required, for Peterborough Brooks.

That warning said: “Heavy rain falling in the River Welland catchment is expected to continue throughout Sunday 28th July. This is causing Paston Brook to rise.

“The rising river levels have already caused flooding of low lying land and roads in the north part of Peterborough, and we now expect properties to be affected.

“Low lying properties near to Paston Brook, Werrington Brook, Marholme Brook and Brook Drain are most at risk.

“Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council. We will be closely monitoring the situation and this message will be updated as the situation changes.”

The Environemnt Agency also issued aflood alert, which indicates flooding is possible - be prepared, which was updated this evening (Sunday, July 28) which said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Welland catchment.

“This means that the tributaries of the River Welland are now rising, which could lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river through Sunday 28th July. We expect the river to remain high throughout today.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is possible, particularly to the northern area of Peterborough and therefore flood warnings are expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weed screens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated as the situation changes.”