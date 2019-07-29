Flood warning for Peterborough homes is downgraded

The Environment Agency has downgraded the flood warning for parts of Peterborough this morning (July 29) saying water levels are receding.

In a statement this morning the agency said: “Paston Brook and Werrington Brook water levels are now falling and we do not expect any further river flooding to properties in the Werrington Area of Peterborough.

“There may be standing water in low lying areas and fields for several days.”

A lower level flood alert remains in place and the agency added: “Throughout Saturday, July 27, and Sunday morning we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Welland catchment.

“This means that the tributaries of the River Welland have risen, which has led to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river. We expect the river to remain high throughout today and into tomorrow morning.

“Our forecasts indicate that there is not likely to be further significant rainfall and we do not expect flooding to further properties. We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weed screens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”