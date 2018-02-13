Flipping marvellous! Children and new Dean of Peterborough gets stuck in at cathedral Pancake Olympics

A few weeks after starting his new job at Peterborough Cathedral, the city’s new Dean got to sample one of the most enjoyable (and tasty) perks of his new role.

The Very Rev Chris Dalliston looked like he was having a flipping good time as the cathedral held its Family Pancake Olympics on Shrove Tuesday.

The new Dean of Peterborough needed no egging on as he joined adults and around 75 children at the event, and as is befitting a lighthearted event there were smiles and laughter all round from the ‘competitors’.

There were three challenges with each child keeping a score card. The challenges were:

. Flipping a pancake as many times as possible in 30 seconds

. Flinging a Scotch pancake as far as possible

. Successfully completing an obstacle course while holding a frying pan.

The pancakes were donated by Becket’s Tea Room - which is located in the Becket Chapel in the cathedral precincts - and the prizes were donated by Metro Bank, whose mascot came along to try his hand at pancake flipping.

Some of those who took part in the fun event then came back in the afternoon to do Saxon-themed crafts in the cathedral which take place from 1pm to 4pm every day this week, ending on Friday.

Alex Carton, the cathedral’s schools, families and visits officer who organised the event, said: “We were absolutely delighted that so many children and their families were able to come and enjoy Shrove Tuesday in the grounds of the cathedral.

“There were lots of smiles in spite of the cold weather and many people went to have a look around the cathedral whilst they were here.”