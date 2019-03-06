Flipping good fun at Peterborough Cathedral pancake race

Members of the Peterborough clergy were hoping not to fall flat on their face as they had flipping good fun at the annual pancake race at the city cathedral.

Along with members of cathedral staff and clergy, businesses from across Peterborough and the east of the country came to take part in the race yesterday (Tuesday) - and it was accountants Moore Stephens who successfully tossed their pancake fastest on a lap round the historic building. As well as Moore Stephens, the teams came from Barchester Healthcare, Fairtrade Peterborough, Krystal Klene, Shine, Tesco (who kindly donated the pancakes) and the Cathedral Clergy, plus two teams from Travelex and three teams from Vivacity – hoping no doubt to replicate their winning run of two years ago. The route consisted of one circuit around the grounds of the Cathedral, with pancake flipping an essential part of proceedings. The relay changeovers proved tricky for some, with one or two competitors losing control of their frying pans (and sometimes their balance), but a good time was had by all. While Moore Stephens got to lift the magnificent Champions Trophy, there was also an award for the Best Dressed Team, which went to Barchester Healthcare – and everyone who took part received a medal. The race was held to signify the start of Lent, and services are being held on Ash Wednesday (today) to mark the start the holy period. A sung Eucharist with the imposition of ashes will take place at 5.30pm, with all welcome to attend.

1. Peterborough Cathedral pancake race Competitors in the pancake races Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough Cathedral pancake race Competitors in the pancake races Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough Cathedral pancake race Competitors in the pancake races Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough Cathedral pancake race Competitors in the pancake races Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more