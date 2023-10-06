Fletton Avenue in Peterborough closed 'for the foreseeable' after collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cambridgeshire Police have said Fletton Avenue in Peterborough has been closed ‘for the foreseeable’ after a collision which has seen at least one person hurt.

It is not yet known how serious the injuries suffered are.

A tweet from the force said it was not known when the road would re-open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the crash involved a car and a motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 12.40pm today (6 October) with reports of a collision in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough.

“The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened close to the junction with Whittlesey Road.

“Officers and paramedics have attended the scene and the road has been closed while the incident is being dealt with.

“At least one person has been injured, but further details are unclear at this time.”