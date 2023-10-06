Fletton Avenue in Peterborough closed 'for the foreseeable' after collision
Cambridgeshire Police have said Fletton Avenue in Peterborough has been closed ‘for the foreseeable’ after a collision which has seen at least one person hurt.
It is not yet known how serious the injuries suffered are.
A tweet from the force said it was not known when the road would re-open.
It is believed the crash involved a car and a motorbike.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 12.40pm today (6 October) with reports of a collision in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough.
“The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened close to the junction with Whittlesey Road.
“Officers and paramedics have attended the scene and the road has been closed while the incident is being dealt with.
“At least one person has been injured, but further details are unclear at this time.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.