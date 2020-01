Fire crews were sent to the YMCA at The Cresset in Bretton late last night (Saturday).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade at 11pm last night.

The YMCA at The Cresset

A spokeswoman said there was a fire in a single flat which was extinguished by midnight.

Nobody was hurt, she added.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.