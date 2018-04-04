Five month water-works scheme starts in Peterborough village

A five month-long £900,000 scheme to replace water mains in a Peterborough village has begun.

Anglian Water have started the scheme in Glinton, which will see more than seven kilometres of water mains replaced.

The works started on March 26, and will see a number of roads closed and diversions set up. The work is scheduled to finish in August.

Project Manager Fiona Hallam, who is leading the improvement scheme, said: “We know that bursts on the mains in this area have been a problem in the past, causing interruptions to supply and low pressure. This significant investment will see us install 7.3km of new water pipes which will reduce the risk of bursts in the future.

“Work of this scale inevitably causes some disruption to road users but we’re aiming to reduce the impact of this wherever possible. We’ll be using a ‘no-dig’ technique called ‘Directional Drilling’ for the majority of the work, which minimises the amount of surface digging we need to do, speeding up the work.

“To allow our teams to complete the work safely, temporary traffic management systems will be put in place and we have written to all residents in the area to share the detail of these plans.

"The first closure will be Werrington Bridge Road from March 26 for about four weeks, following by Drain Road which will be closed for two weeks.

“Each road closure will have an official diversion route which will be clearly sign posted for road users.

"We’ll be keeping residents updated throughout this work and further information about the traffic management plans can be found on the In Your Area section of the Anglian Water website www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea.

“We’d like to thank the Glinton community in advance for their patience whilst we complete this essential improvement work and we look forward to seeing the benefits that this significant investment will bring in delivering safe, high quality, secure water supplies to the area”.