Five mile of queues on the A14 after four vehicle crash - air ambulance called

A four vehicle collision on the A14 has led to queues of around five miles.

Highways England is reporting the long delays eastbound between J27 (Fenstanton, Fen Drayton) and J28 (Boxworth) with one lane being closed.

A photo of the congestion from the BCH Road Policing Unit

However, the BCH Road Policing Unit said the road has now been blocked because an HGV cannot pass.

Police and the ambulance service are on the scene, as well as an air ambulance.

Traffic officers from Highways England are assisting with traffic management.

Highways England said: “There is approximately five miles of congestion on the approach to the incident which is likely to add around 30 minutes onto your usual journey time.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 11.48am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A14 at Swavesey.

“The collision involved four vehicles.

“Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics. Details of any injuries are unclear at this stage.”