Five fire crews tackled a commercial building fire in Pinchbeck.

The crews were called out shortly after 10.30pm last night (Wednesday) to Stephenson Avenue.

Fire and rescue service

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

On arrival the crews found there to be a fire in the plant room which they were able to extinguish.

They finally all left the scene in the early hours of this morning.

The cause of the fire is to be determined after an investigation.