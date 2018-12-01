First vegan fair in city is a big hit

Tasty treats and gorgeous gifts were quickly snapped up at a vegan fair in Peterbroough.

The Thrive Vegan Christmas Fair took place at The Fleet on Sunday, with dozens of stalls offering sustainable produce and items, from chocolate and cheese to t-shirts and toiletries - all suitable for vegans.

Thrive Vegan Christmas Festival at the Fleet. Rachel bSimmonds, Clare Sewell and Beth Morse - sold out of their cake stock in the first hour of the show. EMN-181125-215828009

The event was the first ever vegan fair in the city, and the hall was packed with thousands of people looking for Christmas gifts - or just a treat for themselves.

Swirly’s cake stall was one of the popular stalls, and they ran out of cake within the first hour.

Along with the stalls, there was also information from animal rights groups and a series of workshops on offer to visitors.

And to keep everyone in the festive spirit, there was music performed live by vegan artists, and a section of the hall was designed for children

Thrive Vegan Christmas Festival at the Fleet. EMN-181125-215839009

Organiser Paul Benton thanked the volunteers who helped and said: “It was more successful than we anticipated and we certainly will be putting another event on next year, maybe even two.

“The Tribe who organised it, headed by Kim Coley with help from me, Nicola Mills and Jodie Sullivan, will be meeting in the next week to discuss future plans and where we will be donating any money raised.

“We know in excess of two thousand people visited and the fifty seven stallholders are all very happy. “