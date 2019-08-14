First look inside Tap & Tandoor - Peterborough’s new Indian gastro pub

Harking back to the desi pubs of the West Midlands in the 1960s and 70s, Tap & Tandoor brings its craft beer and Indian food concept to Peterborough next week.

It takes up residence in Cumbergate, the former home to Carluccios which closed late last year, and marks the second venture for Ajay and Shivani Kenth, who opened their original Tap & Tandoor in Solihull in June last year. Shivani, a former BBC radio producer, said they were really excited about bringing the concept to Peterborough. “People often say when looking for a second site to pick one of the big cities,” said Shivani, “but we thought why not an area like Peterborough where you might not usually get this experience? The food scene is thriving, there are lots of independents coming in, which is great to see, and the response to our initial announcement has been overwhelming.” The concept – Indian food and beer – is enjoying something of a revival in the Birmingham area but has its origins a generation or two earlier. “A lot of Indians settled around Smethwick where they found work in founderies and factories in the 1960s and 70s,” said Shivani. “But they did not really have anywhere they could hang out so they created their own places they could go and have a drink and eat Indian food – desi pubs. In the last few years they have come back into fashion which gave us the idea to open one in Solihull. We have gone more along the lines of an Indian gastropub with our unique selling point being the mixed grill (a selection of prime cut meats cooked over charcoal ) and craft beers, which is what we are bringing to Peterborough.” The 80-cover gastro pub, creating 20-plus jobs, opens on Wednesday (21st) and retains a contemporary feel with a few nods to its Indian heritage. There are TV screens in the bar area (the modern glass fronted extension opening out onto Cumbergate) and just one in the older part of the building, set up more for people wanting to concentrate on the small plates – starter type dishes – a curry or the USP mixed grill of course.

1. Tap & Tandoor opens in Peterborough next week. Interiors and exteriors of Tap Tandoor, Exchange Street. EMN-191208-164248009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Tap & Tandoor opens in Peterborough next week. Tap and Tandoor opens in Peterborough on August 21 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Tap & Tandoor opens in Peterborough next week. Interiors and exteriors of Tap Tandoor, Exchange Street. EMN-191208-164342009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Tap & Tandoor opens in Peterborough next week. Tap and Tandoor opens in Peterborough on August 21 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more