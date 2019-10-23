First look inside Peterborough’s modern and sophisticated new restaurant - promising food with a twist

The waiting is nearly over - and diners will get their first taste of something new and exciting in Peterborough city centre next Wednesday (October 30).

Gurkha Durbaar will bring Nepalese and Indian cuisine, while breathing new life into one of the most prominent buildings on Broadway. The one-time City Library - which has had a number of leisure incarnations - has been given a fresh new look inside. The team behind the venture - three months in the making - have promised a modern, sophisticated, upmarket restaurant - with lots of feature pieces imported from Nepal - serving food with a twist. Menus will cater for those who like their traditional Indian curries - the kormas and tikka massalas - as well as the more adventurous who can try traditional, inspired, Nepalese food - signature dishes created by a team of experienced chefs specially recruited. There will be plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, plus an extensive drinks menu. The launch - Gurkha Durbaar (it means palace) will replace Ba Shoh which closed almost two years ago -provides another boost for Broadway. The neighbouring tapas bar and shisha lounge Forty Two opened earlier this year, and last month Edwards bar became Embassy, after a spectacular £500,000 refurb.

