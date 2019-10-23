Gurkha Durbaar will bring Nepalese and Indian cuisine, while breathing new life into one of the most prominent buildings on Broadway. The one-time City Library - which has had a number of leisure incarnations - has been given a fresh new look inside. The team behind the venture - three months in the making - have promised a modern, sophisticated, upmarket restaurant - with lots of feature pieces imported from Nepal - serving food with a twist. Menus will cater for those who like their traditional Indian curries - the kormas and tikka massalas - as well as the more adventurous who can try traditional, inspired, Nepalese food - signature dishes created by a team of experienced chefs specially recruited. There will be plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, plus an extensive drinks menu. The launch - Gurkha Durbaar (it means palace) will replace Ba Shoh which closed almost two years ago -provides another boost for Broadway. The neighbouring tapas bar and shisha lounge Forty Two opened earlier this year, and last month Edwards bar became Embassy, after a spectacular £500,000 refurb.
First look inside Peterborough’s modern and sophisticated new restaurant - promising food with a twist
The waiting is nearly over - and diners will get their first taste of something new and exciting in Peterborough city centre next Wednesday (October 30).
