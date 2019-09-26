First look inside Peterborough’s £500,000 Embassy bar

Peterborough’s newest bar - Embassy - opened its doors for the first time last night.

Embassy is the new name for Edwards, which has undergone a £500,000 refurbishment, and reverts back to the name over the door for decades. The landmark building on Broadway was built as the Embassy theatre, attracting some of the biggest names in music in the 50s and 60s, and later became a cinema. Tonight (Thursday) Towie star James Lock will be hosting an official launch night, with more planned for Friday and Saturday.

