First look at The Wheatsheaf in Peterborough after £115,000 revamp

A Peterborough pub has reopened with a new look and new operator after a major refurbishment.

Greene King Pub Partners has invested more than £100,000 revamping The Wheatsheaf in Eastfield Road, which will fully reopen on October 7, with new tenant Steve Smith running the pub on behalf of multiple pub operator The Pub Group. The pub has had a brand new carvery installed, after not serving food previously, as well as new televisions to make the pub a top place to watch live sport. The Wheatsheaf was acquired by Greene King in 2015 and the new investment of £115,000 has seen a total internal restructure and refurbishment, with an upgraded kitchen and new bar area, and zones dedicated to sports viewing, pool tables and darts, as well as the carvery. Greene King Pub Partners managing director Wayne Shurvinton said: “Our aspiration was to turn a quiet drinks-led pub into a great community pub that is a focus for the whole community, as we aim to promote great pubs that are the hub of local life. “We’re thrilled with the result and are delighted to have contributed towards making the Wheatsheaf a cornerstone of the local community for years to come. We’re pleased as well to be partnering with The Pub Group who will be running the pub. They’ve got great experience in the industry and I’m sure they will take the pub from strength to strength with its new lease of life.”

1. The new look Wheatsheaf The refurbished Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road. Freelance JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. The new look Wheatsheaf The refurbished Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road. Freelance JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. The new look Wheatsheaf The refurbished Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road. Freelance JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. The new look Wheatsheaf The refurbished Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road. Freelance JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more