First family day at Peterborough business park is all fun and no work

First family fun day at Lynch Wood Business Park.
First family fun day at Lynch Wood Business Park.
0
Have your say

A host of people turned out for the first family fun day staged at one of Peterborough’s most distinctive business parks.

A colourful array of fun activities and live entertainment was on offer at Lynch Wood Business Park, hosted by its landlord FI Real Estate Management.

In addition, more than £1,000 was raised during the day for Lynch Wood Business Park’s chosen charities with £600 raised and donated to its charity of the year, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Jason Murby, facilities co-ordinator for insurance company RSA, said: “We really enjoyed the event. The attractions were great for the children. The acoustic music was great too.”

General Manager Chantelle Watson said: “I am looking forward to welcoming new businesses to our fantastic office offering here at Lynch Wood Park.”

“We are proud to have such a community focused landlord who not only offers businesses an amazing environment to work, however, promotes wellbeing to all the tenants staff.”

The business park is about to undergo a multi-million pound transformation that will see the provision of new high quality offices, a commercial hub and new car parking and landscaping.