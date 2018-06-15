First family day at Peterborough business park is all fun and no work

A host of people turned out for the first family fun day staged at one of Peterborough’s most distinctive business parks.

A colourful array of fun activities and live entertainment was on offer at Lynch Wood Business Park, hosted by its landlord FI Real Estate Management.

In addition, more than £1,000 was raised during the day for Lynch Wood Business Park’s chosen charities with £600 raised and donated to its charity of the year, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Jason Murby, facilities co-ordinator for insurance company RSA, said: “We really enjoyed the event. The attractions were great for the children. The acoustic music was great too.”

General Manager Chantelle Watson said: “I am looking forward to welcoming new businesses to our fantastic office offering here at Lynch Wood Park.”

“We are proud to have such a community focused landlord who not only offers businesses an amazing environment to work, however, promotes wellbeing to all the tenants staff.”

The business park is about to undergo a multi-million pound transformation that will see the provision of new high quality offices, a commercial hub and new car parking and landscaping.