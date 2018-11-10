First ever ‘Dignity in Old Age’ event

Have your say

The inaugural ‘Dignity in Old Age’ event was hosted by Peterborough Pensioners Association at the Town Hall yesterday, from 11am until 2pm.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts were among those to visit some of the many organisations which were on hand to offer information.

These included charities, health organisations, Citizens Advice Bureau, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cross Keys Homes, Peterborough’s largest housing association.

Pictured are Peterborough Pensioners Association’s vice chairman Beryl Martin and chairman Rita Young, alongside Abi Hirji and Tammy Swiderski from East Anglian Air Ambulance.