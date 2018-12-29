Firm touched by Cambridgeshire fire service's Christmas video donates £2,000 for toys

Firefighters brought a smile to children’s faces this Christmas thanks to a donation from a Cambridgeshire business.

Touched by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Christmas video, Terberg DTS contacted the service and offered to donate £2,000 so the service could buy toys to deliver to local children who, for various reasons, may not be as fortunate as others this Christmas.

The surprise donation

Thanks to the donation, presents for children were delivered to Peterborough Independent Domestic Violence Advisory Service, women’s refuges in Huntingdon, Fenland and Cambridge, and a food bank in Ely. The collections already organised by crews and staff for hospitals and an organisation supporting homeless families in Huntingdon have also been topped up.

Hayley Douglas, head of media and communication at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had the initial idea for the video, said: “We’ve been bowled over by the reaction to the video and this has been the icing on the cake. We’re extremely grateful to Terberg DTS for their generosity.”