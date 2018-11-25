Firm launches present appeal

A Peterborough firm has launched a new appeal to provide presents for disadvantaged city children this Christmas.

XL Displays, based in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, is working with The Salvation Army to collect toys, books and toiletries in the run up to Christmas.

The collection is for children from new-born babies to 16-year-olds. The Salvation Army advises against buying electronically based gifts like DVDs or video games, as they cannot be certain that each child has access to equipment to use such a gift. They have also said that lots of people buy gifts for girls aged 3-12, and so gifts for boys and teenagers would be highly welcomed also.

For details, call 01733 511030. The collection closes on December 17.