Fireworks will light up Peterborough’s sky to launch year of celebrations

Fireworks will light up the sky as Peterborough welcomes 2018 - and a very special year for Peterborough Cathedral.

The Cathedral will celebrate its 900th anniversary in 2018, and to mark the start of a year of celebrations, a burst of fireworks will be set off in Cathedral Square.

A peal of Cathedral bells will also ring in the new year.

The Reverend Canon Tim Alban Jones, said: “This coming year will be an exciting one, not only for the cathedral, but also for the whole of Peterborough.

“The building of the cathedral was arguably one of the most significant events in our local history and without it, the city would not be what it is today. It’s a beautiful building and integral to our community, it’s a great chance to celebrate Peterborough as a whole and what we as a city have achieved over the past 900 years.”

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet advisor to the leader of Peterborough City Council said: “We’re delighted to be ringing in 2018 with a peal of bells and a short burst of fireworks at midnight.

“We will be offering lots more opportunities to celebrate for the rest of the year. We are looking forward to seeing in the New Year giving the city a great start to the 900 celebrations.’’