Firefighters tackle separate house, garden and skip fires in Peterborough

Firefighters in Peterborough were kept busy yesterday evening (Thursday) tackling three different fires.

At 6.37pm one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a house fire in Wootton Avenue, Fletton, which was started accidentally.

Fire news

There were no reports of injuries.

At the same the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to a fire in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

On arrival they found garden rubbish which had been deliberately set on fire.

Having tackled that the volunteer brigade was then sent out shortly before 10pm to Oxney Road where a skip was on fire in an industrial estate.

Again, the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information on either of the deliberate fires should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.