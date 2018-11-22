Firefighters tackle Peterborough flat fire and Ramsey house fire

Fire crews put out a fire in a Peterborough flat.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out at 7.58pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 21) to a fire in Eastfield Road in Peterborough.

Fire news

The crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet before returning to their stations by 9.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

There were no reported injuries.

Moreover, crews Huntingdon and Chatteris were called to High Street, Ramsey, at 3.50pm yesterday.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bathroom of a house which they extinguished.

The house had been safely evacuated before the crews arrived.

The cause of the fire was also accidental.