Firefighters tackled a house fire in Bretton yesterday (Tuesday).

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Artindale, South Bretton, at 8.56am.

Fire and Rescue Service news

They arrived to find a fire in the kitchen which they extinguished.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire was accidental.”

There were no reports of any injuries.