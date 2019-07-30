Firefighters tackle house and garage fires in Peterborough

Firefighters tackled separate house and garage fires in Peterborough yesterday (Monday).

At 8.40am crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground, and the north roaming fire engine, were called to a house fire in Livermore Green, Werrington.

The crews arrived to find a fire on the ground floor which they extinguished.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Then at 6.30pm one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a garage fire in Holmes Way, Paston.

One person was treated by firefighters for minor burns.

Again, the cause of the fire was said to have been accidental.