Firefighters tackle garden waste and tree fires in Peterborough

Firefighters tackled garden waste and tree fires in Peterborough.

A crew from Dogsthorpe were called out just before 8.30pm on Friday to Granville Street in Park ward.

On arrival firefighters found garden waste on fire that had spread to a fence.

Using one hose reel they managed to extinguish the fire then return to their station at 9pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was also called out just before 5pm on Saturday to a fire in the open in Thorpe Road.

On arrival firefighters found trees on fire. They used buckets to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 5.55pm.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.