Firefighters tackled car fires in Peterborough and on the A47 at the weekend.

A crew from Wisbech was called out at 1.59pm on Sunday to the A47 near Wisbech where it found a car on fire following a collision with another vehicle.

The car fire in Netherton. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt.

And at 5.58am this morning (Monday) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire in Buckland Close, Netherton.

The cause of the fire was accidental.