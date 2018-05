Have your say

Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a horse trapped in a water-filled ditch in Thorney.

At 1.34pm on Saturday, May 5, two crews from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Wisbech and the north roaming fire engine were called to the incident on New Cut Road in Thorney.

The scene of the water rescue. Photo: @Cambs Fire and Rescue

Firefighters arrived to find a horse trapped in a water-filled ditch.

Working with the owners and a vet they safely released the horse using a transporter.

The crews returned to their stations by 4.55pm.