Firefighters rescue person from car after crash

Firefighters rescued a person from a car after a collision in Wisbech yesterday (Tuesday).

Fire crews were called out at 1.16pm to a two vehicle collision in New Bridge Lane.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The person who was rescued was left with the ambulance service.

The crews had returned to their station by 2.30pm.

