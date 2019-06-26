Firefighters rescue person from car after crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters rescued a person from a car after a collision in Wisbech yesterday (Tuesday). Fire crews were called out at 1.16pm to a two vehicle collision in New Bridge Lane. The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service The person who was rescued was left with the ambulance service. The crews had returned to their station by 2.30pm. The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Man who played key part in theft of van in Peterborough which led to cancellation of theatre show jailed