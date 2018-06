Firefighters put out a kitchen fire in Peterborough yesterday (Monday, June 18).

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to Candy Street in Woodston at 9.36am.

Wearing breathing apparatus the firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The crews had returned to their stations by 10.10am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was not called to the fire.