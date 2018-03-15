Firefighters called to chemical spillage at Peterborough City Hospital

Firefighters were called to a chemical spillage at Peterborough City Hospital.

Five crews and the roaming fire engine attended the hospital in Bretton shortly after 11am yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 14) with firefighters finding a chemical spillage in a pathology lab on the fourth floor of the building.

Wearing breathing apparatus, the firefighters dealt with the spillage and made the area safe before returning to their stations.

Eric Fehily, director of estates and facilities at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, described it as a minor spill and that firefighters made the area safe “very promptly.”

He added: “We would like to thank our colleague at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire and Rescue for their help and support during the incident.

“There was minimal disruption to services and the spillage was cleared up by 2.15pm.”