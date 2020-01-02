Firefighters bring in New Year tackling several arson attacks, including bike blaze in Peterborough

While many of us were toasting the arrival of 2020 on Tuesday night, firefighters in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire were responding to a series of arson attacks across the county.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were firstly called out shortly after 5pm on New Year’s Eve to Monument Street in Eastfield where a motorbike had been set on fire.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Eaton Socon. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Then in the early hours of New Year’s Day firefighters were called to deliberate fires in the open in Orchard Drive and Elizabeth Terrace in Wisbech.

And slightly outside the Peterborough and Fenland area, just after 2.30am, around 20 firefighters were called to Forge Close in Eaton Socon where around 20 to 40 tonnes of plastic pellets on pallets were alight, with the fire spreading to vehicles on the neighbouring TG Autos site.

The crews worked hard throughout the night to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

The fire was started by an arson attack and caused an estimated £40,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information on the deliberate fires is asked to call police on 101, or submit an online report at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report.