Firefighters were called to a Peterborough house to tackle flames in the living room.

The crews were called to St George Avenue in Stanground at 7.48pm on Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the living room of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The crews returned to their stations by 9.30pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.