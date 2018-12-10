Fire spreads from garden to neighbouring house in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Fire crews were called to a house fire in Marsham, Orton Goldhay, at 7.08pm on Friday. The fire had spread from a neighbouring garden to the house. The crews put out the fire which was started accidentally. Fire news There were no reports of any injuries. Two arrested after knife and crowbar robbery at Peterborough store