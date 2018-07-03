Fire in bin storage area spreads to house and flats in Peterborough

A fire in a bin storage area spread to a nearby house and flats.

Fire crews were called to Drake Avenue in Hempsted in Peterborough at 9.42pm last night (Monday, July 2) following reports of a shed fire.

Crews from Whittlesey and Stanground arrived to find a fire in a wheelie bin storage area, which was spreading to a nearby house and flats.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

The crews had returned to their stations by 11pm.