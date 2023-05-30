A children’s play area in Ailsworth has been devastated by a fire this afternoon (May 30).

The fire completely destroyed the wooden pirate ship at the Allotment Lane play park.

Crews were on the scene from around 12pm to 1pm.

The aftermath of the fire at the Allotment Lane play park in Ailsworth.

The area of the blaze has now been taped off.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but the Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Peterborough Fire and Rescue Service to find out more information.

More as we have it.