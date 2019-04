Have your say

Fire crews tackled two house fires in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday, April 11).

Crews from Dogsthorpe and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to Star Mews, off Star Road, at 3.48pm.

Then at 7.20pm crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Gladstone Street, where they found an oven on fire in the kitchen.

Both fires were accidental, and there were no reports of any injuries.