Fire crews tackle two deliberate, open fires in Peterborough

Fire crews tackled two deliberate, open fires in Peterborough yesterday evening (Thursday).

Crews from Yaxley and Stanground were called out to Nature’s Way, Hampton Vale, at 6.43pm where they found a large area of grass on fire.

Fire news

Using beaters and aqua packs they managed to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 7.30pm.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was then called to Woodfield Park, Dogsthorpe, at 8.44pm.

The crew arrived to find rubbish on fire. Using buckets of water they managed to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 9pm.

Anyone with information on either fire should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.